Coca-Cola’s India Bottling Business Eyes Stock Market Debut In 2027 Amid Campa Cola Challenge

Coca-Cola is exploring a public listing of Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings in India in 2027.
The company may sell part of its stake in connection with the proposed IPO.
Jubilant Bhartia Group, which acquired a 40% stake in 2025, will continue to be a key partner.
The Coca-Cola Company on Monday announced that it is exploring a potential public listing of Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings (HCCH), the parent company of its largest bottling business in India, in 2027. According to a company statement, initial preparations are underway for a possible listing of HCCH on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), subject to market conditions, regulatory approvals and other requirements.
The beverage giant also said it may sell a portion of its shareholding in HCCH as part of the proposed public offering. In July 2025, Coca-Cola completed the sale of a 40% stake in HCCH to Jubilant Bhartia Group. The company said the proposed listing would represent a major milestone in completing the refranchising of its India bottling operations and position the business to benefit from growth opportunities in the country.
The move also comes amid intensifying competition in India's beverage market, where Reliance Consumer Products has been expanding the presence of its Campa Cola brand. Bloomberg reported last year that a potential listing of Coca-Cola's bottling business in India could value the company at roughly $10 billion.
Coca-Cola, Jubilant Back Growth Plans
Sanket Ray, President, India and Southwest Asia and Emerging Large Markets Lead at The Coca-Cola Company, said the announcement marks another important step for Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB).
He said the bottler would be well-positioned to pursue future growth under the leadership of Jubilant Bhartia Group following the listing. Ray added that Coca-Cola would remain invested in the bottling business while continuing to focus on expanding its portfolio of global and local beverage brands in India.
Jubilant Bhartia Group Chairman and Co-Chairman Shyam Bhartia and Hari Bhartia said they are excited about the next phase of the company’s journey and expect the public listing to help create value for shareholders.
Largest Coca-Cola Bottler in India
HCCH and its operating subsidiary HCCB were established in 1997. As of March 31, the company operated through a network of more than 2,000 distributors and served over 1.7 million customers across the country.
HCCB runs 14 bottling plants across 10 states and works with eight co-packers. The company employs around 5,000 people.
The bottler manufactures, packages, distributes and sells several Coca-Cola brands, including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Fanta, Limca, Maaza and Minute Maid. It is the market leader in non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in the territories where it operates. Coca-Cola said it has appointed Rothschild & Co as adviser for the proposed listing and will announce further details at a later stage.