Coca-Cola’s India Bottling Business Eyes Stock Market Debut In 2027 Amid Campa Cola Challenge

The beverage giant also said it may sell a portion of its shareholding in HCCH as part of the proposed public offering. In July 2025, Coca-Cola completed the sale of a 40% stake in HCCH to Jubilant Bhartia Group. The company said the proposed listing would represent a major milestone in completing the refranchising of its India bottling operations and position the business to benefit from growth opportunities in the country.