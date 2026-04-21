SML Mahindra Posts 2% Rise in March Quarter Profit to ₹54 Crore

"SML Mahindra has grown around 17 per cent as against industry growth of 13 per cent. Our revenue was up 18 per cent, our PAT was up 31 per cent in the year and our rating went two notches up from AA- to AA+. Our experience since August 2025 reconfirms our rationale for the acquisition," said Vinod Sahay, Chairman SML Mahindra at a post-earnings press meet.