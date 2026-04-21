Hyundai, TVS Sign Joint Development Pact for Commercialisation of Electric 3-Wheeler in India

Commenting on the development, Hyundai Motor Company Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Planning Joongsun Ko said, "Hyundai Motor Company has long explored ways to contribute to improving India's transportation environment as a key market, and our collaboration with TVS Motor is a strategic decision rooted in that effort." He further said, "We hope the co-developed E3W enables broader access to safer and more sustainable transportation for people across the country." TVS Motor Company President, Group Strategy, Sharad Mishra, said, "The joint development agreement marks an important step in our partnership with Hyundai Motor Company and advances our shared ambition to develop electric three-wheeler solutions." He further said, "By bringing together complementary strengths - including our electric three-wheeler platform, engineering expertise, and deep understanding of customer needs - we are well-positioned to deliver purpose-built products for India and additional markets." Noting that they are committed to delivering the first vehicle in India - the world's largest three-wheeler market, the two firms said, "A cornerstone of this partnership is the commitment to localise component manufacturing for the E3W model's production." The two companies said major components will be sourced and manufactured locally within India.