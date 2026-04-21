India–South Korea Cooperation Can Drive Growth, Prosperity in Both Nations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the India-Korea Business Leaders' Dialogue highlighted the immense potential of the economic partnership between the two countries across diverse sectors.
Modi emphasised that the focus of the dialogue remained on strengthening supply chains, supporting future-ready sectors and creating opportunities for the youth.
"The India-Korea Business Leaders' Dialogue highlighted the immense potential of our economic partnership across diverse sectors. Our cooperation can drive growth and prosperity in both nations," the prime minister said in a post on X.
Besides Prime Minister Modi and visiting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, industry leaders from both India and South Korea attended the India-Korea Business Leaders' Dialogue.
Earlier, following bilateral talks between Modi and the South Korean president, the two sides inked 15 agreements, including one to set up an industrial cooperation framework and another on the steel supply chain to ramp up the overall trajectory of ties.
In their meeting, the two leaders also agreed to boost cooperation in energy, critical minerals, shipbuilding, and semiconductors.
The South Korean president began his three-day state visit to India on Sunday to bolster bilateral ties in trade, defence and critical technologies, etc.