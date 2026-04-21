Domestic Production of Oil, Gas Ramped up Amid West Asia Crisis: RBI Governor

During his address at Princeton University on April 18, 2026, the governor highlighted that the Indian economy has demonstrated resilient growth over the past decade, supported by robust policy frameworks, financial stability, and sound fiscal policies. He noted that, in response to the ongoing crisis, India is increasing its domestic production of oil and gas. "Sources of imports are being diversified. While there is no shortage of oil, given the reserves maintained by us, there is some rationing of gas for industrial purposes," he said.