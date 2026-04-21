South Korean Tech Giant Naver Corp, TCS Ink MoU

The MoU with TCS involves mutual cooperation in map services, according to details circulated at the event. As per that, the MoU outlines "entry into India's mapping services market through a strategic collaboration combining the capabilities of Tata Group, India's largest conglomerate, and NAVER, a leading Korean IT company." The TCS sources further said that the partnership involves establishing and operating an India-based Offshore Delivery Centre (ODC). The ODC in India will leverage TCS's AI expertise and global delivery model to support NAVER in selected digital, cloud, AI, and enterprise technology workloads.