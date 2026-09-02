In Personal Insolvency Case Before NCLAT, Subhash Chandra Opposes Formation Of 5-Member NCLT Bench

"Both are equally on the same page as far as Section 79 is concerned on eligibility. Therefore, to say all these issues have to be re-litigated is completely wrong. The scope of 419 (5) (of the Companies Act, 2013) is very limited," Patra said, adding 419 (6) says if there is a differing view, then that differing view has to be taken up by another member or other members.