'Women in Tech Leadership Must Start in Classrooms, Not Boardrooms': BYJU’S Cofounder Divya Gokulnath

The most important thing that does not change is the impact you create in students’ lives. A company may teach a thousand students or even a million students, but what matters is staying true to the purpose you started with.

I have seen edtech evolve significantly. There was a time when people did not even know what edtech was. In those early days, we had to sell technology, sell education, and even sell the idea of online learning itself.

Today, technology has entered almost every home. The journey has been strong and upward, but the importance of education has remained constant. What I would have liked to see change more, however, is how we judge outcomes. We often focus too much on results rather than the effort students put in.

How AI is helping identify and scale potential excites me the most. A great teacher can now reach learners anywhere in the world. Technology has made learning far more accessible, and that’s why I believe this is truly the time for edtech.