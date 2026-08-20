BYD SEALION 7 Gets New Lower-Priced Variant At ₹41.90 Lakh: Check Range, Features

BYD India has launched the SEALION 7 Dynamic at an introductory price of ₹41.90 lakh.
The new variant gets a 71.8 kWh Blade Battery and a claimed NEDC range of 520 km.
The SEALION 7 range now includes three variants: Dynamic, Premium and Performance.
BYD India has launched a new lower-priced version of its premium electric SUV SEALION 7 at an introductory price of ₹41.90 lakh (ex-showroom), according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). Called the SEALION 7 Dynamic, the new variant gives buyers a lower entry point into the company's electric SUV range.
The Dynamic variant is powered by a 71.8 kWh Blade Battery and has a claimed range of 520 km under the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC). It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.
With the latest addition, the SEALION 7 lineup now comprises three variants — Dynamic, Premium and Performance — offering buyers different options within the premium electric SUV range.
What The New SEALION 7 Offers
The SEALION 7 Dynamic is built on BYD's dedicated e-Platform 3.0 and uses the company's Blade Battery and Cell-to-Body technology.
The electric SUV also comes with Intelligence Torque Adaptation Control, a panoramic glass roof and a rotating touchscreen infotainment system. Buyers can choose from four exterior colours: Atlantis Grey, Cosmos Black, Aurora White and Shark Grey.
Across the SEALION 7 range, BYD offers 71.8 kWh and 82.56 kWh Blade Battery options depending on the variant. The new model is also being offered with BYD India's festive campaign, 'Celebrate Your Dreams with BYD', which began on August 1.
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BYD Expands India EV Presence
Customers buying the SEALION 7 Dynamic will receive a complimentary 7 kW home charger with installation. The package also includes a 10-year roadside assistance coverage extension.
The company is offering an extended warranty of 10 years or 1.5 lakh km, whichever comes first, on the LFP low-voltage battery.
The SEALION 7 was launched in India in 2025 and has crossed 4,000 units in operation in the country, according to the company. BYD India currently has more than 15,000 customers and operates 49 showrooms across 40 cities.
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BYD entered the Indian market in 2007 with electric buses and commercial mobility solutions before expanding into passenger electric vehicles. Its current portfolio includes the SEALION 7, eMAX 7, ATTO 3, SEAL and e6.
The company operates two factories covering more than 140,000 square metres in India and has invested over $200 million in the country.