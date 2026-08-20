Supplyco Onam Sales Cross ₹200 Cr, Draws 26 Lakh Customers

Supplyco’s sales during the ongoing Onam season crossed ₹207 crore, with around 26 lakh customers visiting its outlets and special fairs in the state in the last 19 days, officials said on Thursday.
SupplyCo is a state-run company which aims to regulate the market price of essential commodities and ensure food security, a self sufficient entity.
According to figures from August 1 to noon on August 19, the state-run supply chain company recorded ₹72 crore in sales of subsidised items and ₹135 crore from non-subsidised products.
The special Onam fairs organised in various districts alone contributed around ₹2 crore to the total turnover, the officials said.
Among the mega trade fairs being held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam, the highest turnover so far has been recorded at the fair at Kozhikode Beach, which has registered sales of ₹32 lakh.
The mega trade fair that began at Nayanar Park, Putharikandam, in Thiruvananthapuram on August 13 has recorded a turnover of ₹30 lakh so far.
Supplyco has also stepped up distribution of free food kits to beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY).
Of the six lakh kits to be distributed free of cost, 4,32,000 have already been delivered to ration shops for distribution.
All the kits will be available at ration shops by August 20, officials added.
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The auspicious Thiruonam falls on August 26 this year.