Govt Eyes 15-Year Licence Validity To Cut Business Red Tape

The overhaul covers several regulatory areas, including environment, drug regulation, explosives, and certification under the Bureau of Indian Standards. According to a source cited in the report, the government's original preference was to scrap these licences altogether, but that option was not workable. The next best alternative considered was making licences perpetual, though this too has not been accepted across the board. In some cases, ministries have said a lifetime licence is not possible, but they are willing to extend validity to 10 or 15 years instead, which the source described as still a strong outcome.