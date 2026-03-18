BYD India Expects Double-Digit Growth in 2026 After 84% Sales Jump Last Year

“Our journey over the last four years has been tremendous. Just to quote a number, in calendar year 2025, we were able to sell 6,000 cars, which was roughly 84% higher than our 2024 numbers. That reflects the kind of growth we are witnessing at BYD... we operate in the premium segment. In that space, we are aiming to achieve at least double-digit growth in 2026 as a baseline expectation. Beyond that, we will see how things evolve,” Chauhan said on Wednesday as it inaugurated BYD's 48th showroom in Moti Nagar.