Lupin, Tenpoint Therapeutics Enter Into Partnership To Commercialise YUVEZZI

She further said, "The addition of YUVEZZI underscores our commitment to broadening access to differentiated therapies, improving patient outcomes, and reinforcing our leadership in eye care across the licensed territories." Tenpoint CEO Henric Bjarke said, "Lupin's strong commercial operations span major European markets, and its specialty ophthalmology company VISUfarma's long-standing presence in eyecare makes them an excellent partner. We look forward to working together as we bring YUVEZZI to Europe." The company said that, as the first and only approved once-daily, dual-agent eye drop for presbyopia, YUVEZZI represents a significant advancement in eye care.