OpenAI Launches ‘Open Dialogues’ Initiative to Address AI, Youth Safety in India

OpenAI has launched ‘Open Dialogues’ in India to support families as AI becomes part of daily life.
The initiative focuses on parents, caregivers, and educators through community workshops.
It also highlights tools like ChatGPT parental controls and teen safety guidance resources.
OpenAI has announced a new initiative called ‘Open Dialogues’ in India, aimed at helping parents, caregivers, and educators understand how to support young people using artificial intelligence. The programme is designed to address growing questions around AI use, digital wellbeing, online safety, and responsible technology habits as AI tools become more common in everyday life, according to a company media release.
The initiative will include a series of community workshops across multiple Indian cities. These sessions will bring families together to discuss how AI can be used for learning, creativity, and skill development. OpenAI said the goal is to create open conversations where participants can better understand both the benefits and challenges of AI, especially for children and teenagers.
The company also said the programme will help families build practical knowledge around healthy digital habits and critical thinking. It will focus on how parents and educators can guide young users in an age-appropriate way while supporting safe and constructive engagement with AI tools.
Workshops Across India
Open Dialogues will be rolled out through in-person community workshops in cities across India. These sessions are expected to bring together parents, caregivers, and educators in a shared learning space.
Participants will be guided through discussions on how AI is shaping education, communication, and creativity among young people. OpenAI said these interactions are also intended to gather feedback from families on their real-world experiences with AI tools.
The company added that the initiative is part of its broader effort to engage directly with communities and understand how AI is being used in different social and cultural contexts.
Parental Controls and Teen Safety Features
OpenAI highlighted its existing safety tools, including parental controls available in ChatGPT, as part of the initiative. These tools allow parents and teens to link accounts and manage select settings together.
Once enabled, parents can set quiet hours and receive safety alerts in specific situations. However, OpenAI clarified that these controls are designed to support healthy boundaries and do not provide routine access to a teenager’s private conversations.
“Young people are growing up in a world where AI is part of their daily life, and helping families navigate these technologies matters more than ever,” said Pragya Misra, Head of Strategy & Global Affairs, India, OpenAI.
The company said these features are part of a wider “Teen Safety Blueprint” approach, which focuses on age-appropriate safeguards, family guidance, and expert-informed resources to support responsible AI use.