Dalmia Bharat Q4 Profit Declines 10.2% To ₹394 Cr, Revenue Up 3.8% To ₹4,245 Cr

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Tuesday reported a 10.25 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit of Rs 394 crore for the March quarter of FY26 on a year-on-year basis, despite improvement in sales realisation and higher sales volumes.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 439 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Dalmia Bharat.
Its revenue from operations rose 3.76 per cent to Rs 4,245 crore in the March quarter from Rs 4,091 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Dalmia Cements "EBITDA saw a strong uptick to Rs 902 crore in Q4, supported by a combination of improved realisations, continued cost optimisation initiatives and higher volumes," said its earnings statement, quoting Chief Financial Officer Dharmender Tuteja.
The recent improvement in cement prices is expected to help offset cost pressures arising out of geopolitical uncertainties, he added.
Dalmia Bharat's sales volume in the March quarter was up 3 per cent to 8.3 million tonnes. Total expenses of Dalmia Bharat in the March quarter stood at Rs 3,840 crore, up 3.3 per cent.
Dalmia Bharat's total income, including other income, rose 2.53 per cent to Rs 4,290 crore in Q4 FY 2025-26.
In the entire FY26, Dalmia Bharat profit was at Rs 1,157 crore, up 65.5 per cent.
The total consolidated income was at Rs 15,026 crore, up 5.57 per cent, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
In FY26, Dalmia Bharat's Sales Volume was at 30 million tonnes, up around 2 per cent.
Commenting on the annual results, Managing Director & CEO Puneet Dalmia said, "During the year, we made significant progress on our strategic priorities and delivered the highest ever EBITDA of Rs 3,083 crore in FY26." Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Dalmia Bharat informed its board has recommended a final dividend of 250 per cent, which is Rs 5/- per share of face value of Rs 2 per share for FY2025-26, which is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM of the coming.
Over the outlook, Dalmia said, "Going ahead, I remain excited about the opportunities that lie before us. With ongoing investments, a strong balance sheet and a highly committed executive committee, Dalmia is well-positioned for accelerated growth." Shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Tuesday were trading at Rs 1,921.50 a piece, up 1.42 per cent from the previous close.