Dalmia Bharat Q4 Profit Declines 10.2% To ₹394 Cr, Revenue Up 3.8% To ₹4,245 Cr

Commenting on the annual results, Managing Director & CEO Puneet Dalmia said, "During the year, we made significant progress on our strategic priorities and delivered the highest ever EBITDA of Rs 3,083 crore in FY26." Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Dalmia Bharat informed its board has recommended a final dividend of 250 per cent, which is Rs 5/- per share of face value of Rs 2 per share for FY2025-26, which is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM of the coming.