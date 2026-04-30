HUL Q4FY26: Profit Rises 21%, Revenue Up 8% YoY

HUL’s Q4FY26 profit rose over 21% YoY, supported by broad-based growth across key segments
Full-year profit surged more than 41%, alongside a higher dividend payout
Despite strong earnings, the stock slipped in early trade following the results
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,992 crore in Q4FY26, marking a 21.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Including gains from the divestment of its stake in Nutritionalab Pvt. Ltd., reported profit after tax stood at ₹3,002 crore, up 20% YoY.
Revenue from operations rose 7.6% to ₹16,351 crore compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting steady demand conditions across categories.
Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director, HUL, said, "Financial Year 2026 witnessed an improved demand environment driven by supportive macro-economic policies."
She also added, "During the year, we took decisive actions to accelerate growth, including sharpening our portfolio, scaling investments to create desire at scale, strengthening frontline demand generation capabilities, and simplifying the organisation to drive speed, focus, and execution.”
Meanwhile it is to be noted that this is the first quarter that company has reported results after the demerger of its ice-cream business.
FY26 Performance and Dividend Boost
For the full financial year FY26, HUL posted a sharp 41.12% rise in net profit to ₹15,059 crore. Revenue from product sales also increased 5.25% YoY to ₹63,636 crore, highlighting consistent growth momentum.
EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹3,877 crore, up 3.2% YoY, while margins improved to 23.7%, an expansion of 70 basis points. The board also recommended a final dividend of ₹22 per share, subject to shareholder approval. This comes in addition to an interim dividend of ₹19 per share, taking total payout to ₹9,633 crore for the year.
Segmental Growth
Home Care emerged as the strongest performer with 9% growth, its best in 11 quarters, driven by Fabric Wash and Household Care. Beauty & Wellbeing posted 8% growth, supported by strong performance in Hair Care.
Personal Care grew 5%, led by Skin Cleansing products like Dove and Lux, while premium soaps and bodywash saw double-digit competitive gains. The Foods segment also grew 5%, with coffee continuing strong double-digit growth and tea delivering stable performance.
Despite strong earnings, at around 12:22 PM on Thursday, HUL shares were down around 3.02% at ₹2,244.40 on the NSE.