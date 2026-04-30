HUL Q4FY26: Profit Rises 21%, Revenue Up 8% YoY

EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹3,877 crore, up 3.2% YoY, while margins improved to 23.7%, an expansion of 70 basis points. The board also recommended a final dividend of ₹22 per share, subject to shareholder approval. This comes in addition to an interim dividend of ₹19 per share, taking total payout to ₹9,633 crore for the year.