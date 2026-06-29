Eleven Infuses ₹216 Cr Into Financial Services Biz, Total Investment Rises to ₹470 Cr

Eleven has invested ₹216 crore in its financial services business.
The group's total investment has reached ₹470 crore over four years.
Eleven has also launched Eleven Tech and appointed Monu Ratra as its Co-founder and CEO.
Eleven, a diversified group with interests in healthcare, financial services and energy, on Monday said it has invested ₹216 crore in its financial services business, including its NBFC arm.
With the latest infusion, the group's total investment in the business rose to ₹470 crore over the last four years through a mix of primary and secondary investments, Eleven said in a statement.
The investment reflects Eleven's continued focus on building a scaled financial services franchise, the company said, adding that its NBFC arm, SVCL, has served more than 19 lakh customers cumulatively and disbursed over ₹10,000 crore in credit since inception.
The company has strategically transitioned from an MFI-led model to a diversified NBFC platform, with a sharper focus on MSME lending, it said.
Alongside this investment, Eleven has announced the launch of Eleven Tech, a technology-led financial services platform that will provide integrated solutions to banks, NBFCs and other financial institutions across disbursement, collections, legal and recovery operations.
As part of this strategy, Eleven has onboarded Monu Ratra as Co-founder and CEO of Eleven Tech.
Speaking on the development, Eleven founder and chairman Sunil Sachdeva said, “The ₹470 crore we have invested reflects our conviction in the sector and our capacity to back it for the long term. With Eleven Tech and Monu’s leadership, we are building a meaningful, tech-first platform that brings together technology and execution capabilities to help financial institutions scale more efficiently.”