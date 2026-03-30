Bacancy Systems Raises ₹400Mn in Series A; Plans to Scale EV, Railway Tech

Bacancy Systems has raised ₹400 million in a Series A funding round.
Round led by Sabre Partners and Greenstone Capital, with both investors acquiring minority stakes.
Funding will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen R&D
Bacancy Systems has raised ₹400 million in a Series A funding round led by Sabre Partners and Greenstone Capital, with both investors acquiring minority stakes through primary investments, the company announced today.
The Gujarat-based company develops embedded electronics and power systems for electric vehicles and railway applications. It said the funding will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen research and development, accelerate product development and support international expansion.
Founded in 2021 by Binal Patel, along with Krunal Patel and Hardik Sheth, Bacancy focuses on power electronics and control systems, including products for EV charging infrastructure such as DC charger controllers.
"This milestone validates what we have believed from day one — that deep, purpose-built R&D in Electric mobility, Railways, is not just the future, but an urgent necessity, and local manufacturing of the same under the Make in India initiative is equally essential to empower India and build a reliable supply chain," said Binal.
The company is also expanding into railway electronics, where it is developing systems including train control and management systems, traction and auxiliary converter controls, and passenger information systems.
The investment comes as sectors such as electric mobility and railway modernisation continue to see increased activity in India.
Steer Advisors acted as the transaction adviser on the deal.