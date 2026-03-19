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Ola Electric Shuffles IPO Proceeds Again, ₹575 Cr Diverted from R&D

Ola Electric shifts focus to balance sheet strengthening, moving ₹475 crore to debt repayment

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Representative image
Ola Electric's IPO debut Photo: Representative image
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ola Electric's board approved reallocating ₹575 crore from its IPO proceeds

  • R&D funding was reduced by ₹575 crore to strengthen the balance sheet

  • Debt repayment allocation increased significantly from ₹395 crore to ₹870 cr

Ola Electric has decided to revise the utilisation of its IPO proceeds, signalling a strategic shift in capital allocation.

In a communication to stock exchanges on Wednesday, the company said its Board approved a proposed variation in the use of IPO funds, subject to shareholder approval.

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Reallocation Details

The revision includes reallocating around ₹575 crore from its research and product development (R&D) budget to other priorities.

According to the company, ₹100 crore of the reallocated funds will be directed toward organic growth initiatives, while ₹475 crore will be used for debt repayment or prepayment.

As a result, the total allocation for R&D will be reduced from ₹1,505 crore to ₹930 crore, while the allocation for debt repayment will increase significantly from ₹395 crore to ₹870 crore. As of March 11, 2026, the company had ₹1,295.63 crore in unutilised IPO proceeds.

This marks the second major revision in the use of IPO funds within a year. In August 2025, Ola Electric had already reduced its R&D allocation, introduced a debt repayment component, and increased spending toward organic growth. The latest move further underscores a shift in focus toward balance sheet strengthening and near-term financial priorities.

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Ola Electric Financial Performance

The decision comes amid weak financial performance in the third quarter of FY26. Ola Electric reported consolidated revenue of ₹470 crore, reflecting a sharp decline of 31.9% from ₹690 crore in the previous quarter and a 55% drop from ₹1,045 crore in the same period last year.

The company posted a net loss of ₹487 crore, while its adjusted operating EBITDA loss widened 25% quarter-on-quarter to ₹323 crore. The EBITDA margin deteriorated significantly to negative 68.7%, compared with negative 37.4% in the previous quarter.

The company delivered 32,680 electric two-wheelers during the quarter. Despite the weak topline performance, some operational metrics showed improvement.

Consolidated gross margin rose to 34.3%, up from 30.9% in Q2 and 18.6% a year earlier, supported by its vertically integrated manufacturing model and improved unit economics from its Gen 3 platform. Total operating expenses increased marginally by 3.8% sequentially to ₹432 crore but declined 34% on a year-on-year basis.

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