Axis Bank on Wednesday said it has approved the proposal to infuse ₹1,500 crore in its NBFC arm Axis Finance Ltd (AFL) via rights issue over next one year to fund business growth.
The Acquisitions, Divestments and Merger Committee of the Board of Directors of the bank at their meeting on March 18, 2026, has approved the proposal to infuse ₹1,500 crore in AFL in one or more tranches before March 31, 2027, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The infusion would be subscribing to the rights issue of AFL -- a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank, it said.
The proposed investment of ₹1,500 crore by March 31, 2027, in one or more tranches as approved by the Reserve Bank of India vide its letter March 10, 2026, it said.
AFL's turnover for half-year ended FY26 was ₹2,504 crore as compared to ₹4,296 crore earned during entire FY25.