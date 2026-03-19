Assiduus Global Secures $25Mn Funding Led by Bajaj Finserv to Scale AI Commerce Infra

Assiduus Global secured $25 million in Pre-Series B funding led by Bajaj Finserv
The company reported a fourfold revenue growth and tripled its valuation since 2022
New capital will scale AI capabilities and expand infrastructure across 20+ countries
AI-powered middleware infrastructure platform Assiduus Global has announced the close of its $25 million Pre-Series B funding round.
The round was led by Bajaj Finserv with participation from Uncorrelated Ventures, Aaruha Technology Fund, and Vikash Agarwal, among other long-term institutional and family-office investors.
This milestone places Assiduus among a select group of global commerce infrastructure companies that combine high growth with sustained profitability and industrial-scale operations, an uncommon feat in a sector typically characterised by capital intensity and thin margins.
Since its last round, the company has delivered fourfold growth across revenues, enterprise customers, and geographic footprint, driven by deeper enterprise adoption, expanded marketplace integrations, and increased platform leverage.
A key driver of its growth and margin expansion has been its investment in applied robotics, automated warehousing, and intelligent fulfillment infrastructure.
Commenting on the milestone, Somdutta Singh said that the company’s ability to deliver rapid growth while maintaining profitability reflects disciplined execution and a business model designed for long-term endurance. She added that Assiduus is building global commerce infrastructure intended to scale across economic cycles, geographies, and generations.
These capabilities are tightly integrated with its proprietary AI, Order Management System (OMS), and Warehouse Management System (WMS) platforms, enabling higher throughput, faster order cycles, improved unit economics, enhanced inventory turns, and stronger working-capital efficiency. This integrated approach allows Assiduus to scale volumes without proportional increases in costs, reinforcing its infrastructure-grade economics.
Despite continued investments in automation, AI, and international expansion, Assiduus has remained consistently profitable for seven years, an uncommon achievement in the global commerce and SaaS ecosystem.
Mangesh Anaokar, Fund Manager – Venture Investments at Bajaj Alts, noted that the company has successfully enabled more than 150 enterprise brands to integrate with over 18 global marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms. He expressed optimism about partnering with the Assiduus team as it enters its next phase of growth.
The capital raised in this round will be deployed to deepen AI and data capabilities, including predictive demand, pricing intelligence, and working-capital optimisation. It will also support expansion across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with Oman serving as a strategic regional hub, and strengthen partnerships with enterprises, sovereign entities, and governments to build more resilient global trade ecosystems.