  1. home
  2. News
  3. Home products fy25 profit jumps 191 to rs 683 crore revenue up

Home Products FY25 Profit Jumps 19.1% to Rs 683 Crore; Revenue Up 3.4%

Rocter & Gamble Home Products Ltd (PGHPL)'s net profit was at ₹573.6 crore, and its revenue from operations stood at 8,756.79 crore in the year-ago period.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Samsung
AI Home Photo: Samsung
info_icon

 Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd, which manages iconic home and fabric care brands as Ariel and Tide, reported a 19.1% increase in profit to ₹683.29 crore in FY25 and its revenue from operations rose 3.4% to ₹9,054.11 crore, according to a regulatory filing from the company.

However, its total income, which includes other income, was down nearly 2 per cent to ₹9,228.83 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler. The figure stood at ₹9,413.02 crore a year before.

Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd (PGHPL)'s net profit was at ₹573.6 crore, and its revenue from operations stood at 8,756.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

PGHPL is an unlisted entity operating in India through the Ohio, US-based global FMCG major Procter & Gamble. It operates in the fabric and home care, baby care and hair care business of the FMCG major with brands such as Pampers, Ariel, Tide, Pantene, etc.

Related Content
Related Content

PGHPL's advertising and sales promotion expenses rose 21.5% to ₹930.03 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2025, from ₹765.15 crore a year before.

While its royalty cost paid to its parent entity the Procter & Gamble Company, rose 3.61% to ₹410.17 crore.

However, its total tax expense declined 63% to ₹252.63 crore. The tax expense stood at ₹683.13 crore in FY24.

Total expenses of PGHPL stood at ₹8,292.91 crore in FY25, up 1.67% from ₹8,156.29 crore a year earlier.

The American multinational consumer goods corporation operates in India through four entities - Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Procter & Gamble Health, Gillette India and Procter & Gamble Home Products.

Barring PGHPL, the remaining three entities are listed on stock exchanges here. Procter & Gamble, through Procter & Gamble Overseas India BV, The Netherlands, owns 99.98 per cent shareholding in PGHPL. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×