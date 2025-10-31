Narayana Hrudayalaya to Acquire UK's Practice Plus Group Hospitals for GBP 188.78 Mn

In a statement on Friday, Narayana Health Founder and Chairman Devi Prasad Shetty said, "Like Narayana Health, Practice Plus Group recognised that the majority of patients were struggling to access healthcare, while only a minority could afford costly private healthcare. We have both been working to meet the demands of those in between, and to offer a new choice of more accessible private healthcare." The acquisition represents Narayana Health's move into the UK healthcare market, where Practice Plus Group operates 12 hospitals and surgical centres, specialising in high quality orthopaedics, ophthalmology and general surgery, the company said.