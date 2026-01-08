  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Leather players flag us tariffs issues in meeting with parliamentary panel

Leather Players Flag US Tariffs Issues in Meeting With Parliamentary Panel

Leather sector players on Wednesday met the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce in Chennai and flagged issues arising from high US tariffs, industry officials sai

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Leather exports
info_icon

Leather sector players on Wednesday met the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce in Chennai and flagged issues arising from high US tariffs, industry officials said.

The delegation comprised PR Aqeel Ahmed, Former Chairman, Council for Leather Exports (CLE); Abdul Wahab, Regional Chairman, CLE; and R Selvam, Executive Director of the council.

The US has imposed 145 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods entering the American market - null
High US Tariffs Pushing Chinese Exporters to Tap Indian Firms for Shipments to America: FIEO

BY PTI

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The officials said that the 50% tariffs imposed by the US is hurting the exports.

Related Content
Related Content

Higher US tariffs have adversely impacted the competitiveness of Indian leather exports in the US market, which is one of India's key export destinations for them.

The industry representatives emphasized that the Indian leather sector supports a large workforce, including women and marginalized sections, and that prolonged trade disruptions could have serious socio-economic consequences.

ONGC - Free Pik
Will Buy Russian Oil as Long as It's Commercially Viable: ONGC Chairman

BY Himanshu Ojha

The need for addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers through appropriate bilateral engagements was underscored, one of the officials said.

The delegation also requested the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce to consider taking up the issues related to US tariffs at appropriate policy and diplomatic levels, extending necessary support measures to exporters, and facilitating diversification of export markets to reduce vulnerability arising from trade uncertainties. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×