IndiGo’s ‘Gesture of Care’ Explained: Who Is Eligible for ₹10,000 Vouchers and How to Claim Them

Gesture of Care Scheme

Under the relief scheme, IndiGo will issue travel vouchers worth ₹10,000 to each eligible passenger. The benefit is designed to apply on an individual basis, not per booking. The features of the scheme include:

A total travel benefit of ₹10,000 is being extended to every eligible passenger

The compensation will be credited as two separate vouchers, each valued at ₹5,000

The relief is linked to individual passengers rather than the booking reference number

When several travellers are on the same booking, each person will receive the benefit independently

For example, a booking with three travellers will collectively receive vouchers worth ₹30,000, as each passenger qualifies independently.

Meanwhile, eligibility is restricted to passengers scheduled to travel from noon on December 3 until the end of December 5, 2025. Only those who were stranded due to prolonged delays or cancellations fall under the scheme, IndiGo has clarified.

Voucher Use Rules

The travel vouchers will remain valid for 12 months from the date they are issued. Passengers can make bookings at any time within the validity window, even if the travel date falls later. The vouchers cannot be transferred and may only be used by the passenger who received them.

Eligible passengers will also receive an email with a secure link to access their vouchers. If an email address was not previously registered, the voucher will be sent within 24 hours of updating contact details. IndiGo has advised customers to check spam or other folders if the email is not immediately visible.