IndiGo’s ‘Gesture of Care’ Explained: Who Is Eligible for ₹10,000 Vouchers and How to Claim Them

IndiGo has detailed its special relief package for passengers hit by flight delays and cancellations between December 3 and 5. Here’s who qualifies, what’s included and how refunds and compensation work

Summary
Summary of this article

  • IndiGo releases passenger relief plan after early December flight disruption

  • IndiGo introduces ‘Gesture of Care’ to address delay, cancellation inconvenience

  • IndiGo says Gesture of Care targets severely impacted passengers only

India’s largest carrier, IndiGo, has released a detailed outline of its passenger relief plan after several days of flight disruption in early December.

The airline has now titled the compensation effort as a ‘Gesture of Care’, a move aimed at addressing the inconvenience faced by passengers affected by repeated delays and cancellations.

Between December 3 and December 5, several flights across IndiGo’s network were either cancelled or delayed for long hours, leaving many travellers stranded at airports. While the airline had earlier hinted at additional compensation, the newly released framework clearly explains eligibility, benefits and the process involved.

IndiGo says the Gesture of Care is meant for passengers who were severely impacted and unable to travel as scheduled. The airline has positioned the package as a goodwill measure, separate from statutory compensation, and applicable only to a defined set of disrupted flights.

Gesture of Care Scheme

Under the relief scheme, IndiGo will issue travel vouchers worth ₹10,000 to each eligible passenger. The benefit is designed to apply on an individual basis, not per booking. The features of the scheme include:

  • A total travel benefit of ₹10,000 is being extended to every eligible passenger

  • The compensation will be credited as two separate vouchers, each valued at ₹5,000

  • The relief is linked to individual passengers rather than the booking reference number

  • When several travellers are on the same booking, each person will receive the benefit independently

For example, a booking with three travellers will collectively receive vouchers worth ₹30,000, as each passenger qualifies independently.

Meanwhile, eligibility is restricted to passengers scheduled to travel from noon on December 3 until the end of December 5, 2025. Only those who were stranded due to prolonged delays or cancellations fall under the scheme, IndiGo has clarified.

Voucher Use Rules

The travel vouchers will remain valid for 12 months from the date they are issued. Passengers can make bookings at any time within the validity window, even if the travel date falls later. The vouchers cannot be transferred and may only be used by the passenger who received them.

Eligible passengers will also receive an email with a secure link to access their vouchers. If an email address was not previously registered, the voucher will be sent within 24 hours of updating contact details. IndiGo has advised customers to check spam or other folders if the email is not immediately visible.

Refunds and Compensation

IndiGo has clarified that the Gesture of Care is separate from compensation mandated under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) Civil Aviation Requirements. Passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure may still be eligible for statutory compensation ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, depending on the block time.

Passengers can also choose how they want to receive refunds or compensation. Those opting for IndiGo vouchers must complete verification through an online consent and OTP process, after which vouchers are issued within 12–24 hours.

Passengers opting for a bank credit will need to share basic identity and bank details. Transfers to Indian accounts are expected to be completed within five to seven working days, while overseas payments may take more time.

Published At:
