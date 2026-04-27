Amazon Bets Big on Quick Commerce with 100-City ‘Amazon Now’ Push

• Amazon Now will expand to 100 cities across India with deliveries in minutes.
• Over 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers will power the rapid scale-up.
• More than 16,000 farmers will supply fresh produce directly to customers.
E-commerce giant Amazon on Monday, April 27, 2026, announced a major expansion of its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, targeting 100 cities across India. This comes days after the company announced a ₹2,800 crore investment to strengthen its infrastructure and operations in India, as part of its broader $35 billion commitment planned through 2030. The company had also indicated that a portion of this fresh investment would be used to scale up and expand Amazon Now’s reach.
At present, Amazon’s quick commerce service operates in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, backed by around 300 micro fulfilment centres, and the company now plans to expand this network to additional metros and smaller cities as part of its wider rollout.
The expansion will include markets such as Kochi, Amritsar, Mangalore, Vizag, and Lucknow, along with strengthening presence in existing hubs like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru. Customers will be able to order a wide range of daily essentials—from groceries and fresh produce to personal care, beauty, and household items—and receive them within minutes, reflecting Amazon’s growing focus on speed-led delivery services.
Faster Delivery, Bigger Reach
The expansion is being powered by a network of over 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers designed to store high-demand items closer to consumers. This infrastructure allows Amazon to offer not just speed but also scale, with thousands of products available for near-instant delivery. Beyond that, customers can access over a million items for same-day delivery and more than four million for next-day shipping on its platform, ensuring a full spectrum of delivery options without compromising on choice.
Farm-to-Door Delivery
A key pillar of Amazon Now is its direct sourcing model, which connects more than 16,000 farmers to consumers through the platform. This helps ensure faster delivery of fresh fruits and vegetables while also improving market access for farmers, according to Amazon India.
“This expansion will also help more than 16,000 farmers to leverage our technology and operations to take their produce directly to customers through sellers on Amazon Now. Customers continue to get the convenience of our fastest delivery speeds on the largest selection offered by our sellers — thousands of daily essentials including perishables in minutes, over a million items on the same day, and another 4 million the next day on Amazon.in,” said Harsh Goyal, Vice President – Everyday Essentials, Amazon India, as quoted in Amazon’s official statement.
Separately, in comments to The Economic Times, Amazon senior vice president for emerging markets Amit Agarwal said in December that the company has seen strong traction in cities where its quick commerce service has already been launched.