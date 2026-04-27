Amazon Bets Big on Quick Commerce with 100-City ‘Amazon Now’ Push

“This expansion will also help more than 16,000 farmers to leverage our technology and operations to take their produce directly to customers through sellers on Amazon Now. Customers continue to get the convenience of our fastest delivery speeds on the largest selection offered by our sellers — thousands of daily essentials including perishables in minutes, over a million items on the same day, and another 4 million the next day on Amazon.in,” said Harsh Goyal, Vice President – Everyday Essentials, Amazon India, as quoted in Amazon’s official statement.