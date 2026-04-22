Over 32,000 bad actors pursued through legal action since 2020
Around 15 million counterfeit products seized in 2025 alone
More than 100 fake-review websites shut down through enforcement action
E-commerce giant Amazon, on Wednesday, released its first-ever Trustworthy Shopping Experience Report outlining how it protects customers, brands and sellers across its global store.
The report highlights the company’s wide-ranging enforcement actions against counterfeit networks and fraudulent sellers, as well as its increasing reliance on technology and legal tools to safeguard its marketplace.
Holding Bad Actors Accountable
Kebharu Smith, Director of Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit, said the company is focused on tackling the root economics of counterfeiting, fraud, and organised retail crime by making such activities less profitable.
He said addressing the issue requires a coordinated global response that goes beyond any single organisation, involving collaboration across borders, industries, and law enforcement agencies.
According to the report, Amazon has pursued more than 32,000 bad actors through litigation and criminal referrals since 2020, targeting organised counterfeit operations operating across 14 countries.
In 2025 alone, the company said it identified, seized and destroyed around 15 million counterfeit products globally, preventing them from reaching customers or circulating back into supply chains. This reflects a stronger focus on early detection and disruption of fake goods.
Crackdown on Fake Reviews
Amazon said it proactively blocked hundreds of millions of suspected fake reviews from its store in 2025 as part of its efforts to maintain trust across its platform. These actions were supported by automated detection systems and continuous monitoring aimed at identifying coordinated manipulation attempts.
The company added that its enforcement teams have worked closely with U.S. law enforcement agencies to disrupt criminal networks, securing millions of dollars in criminal and civil judgments against offenders.
As a result of its legal actions in 2025, over 40 fake review brokers and related websites were forced to cease operations, curbing attempts to manipulate ratings and misuse Amazon’s marketplace.
Expansion of Enforcement to India
The report also comes alongside Amazon expanding its Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) to India, marking a significant step in strengthening its enforcement presence in one of its key markets.
The move is aimed at deepening collaboration with brands, sellers and law enforcement agencies to more effectively detect, investigate and take action against counterfeit networks operating in the region.