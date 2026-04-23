Amazon India Goes Big on Safety, AI With ₹2,800 Cr Investment Push

Amazon India to invest ₹2,800 crore in associate safety and wellbeing
Funds to expand logistics network and Amazon Now
AI to improve delivery safety and efficiency
Amazon India on Thursday, April 23, 2026, announced an investment of over ₹2,800 crore to strengthen associate safety, health and financial security across its operations network. The move is part of its broader $35 billion investment plan for India by 2030 focused on expansion, digitisation and job creation.
The new funding builds on earlier investments that expanded fulfilment centres, sortation hubs and delivery stations across the country.
Focus on Associate Welfare
The company will scale key initiatives such as Project Ashray for rest stops, Sushruta for driver health support, and Samriddhi for access to social security schemes. These programs aim to improve wellbeing for delivery associates and logistics partners.
Abhinav Singh, VP – Operations, Amazon India and Australia, said, “We remain committed to raising the bar on associate safety, health and financial wellbeing while building a faster and more reliable delivery network.”
Amazon will expand its fulfilment and delivery infrastructure to improve speed and coverage, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The company also plans to significantly scale its quick commerce service, Amazon Now, which currently operates through over 300 micro-fulfilment centres.
AI for Safer Deliveries
The company will deploy AI and machine learning tools to improve road safety, optimise routes and balance workloads. Updates to the driver app will also enhance navigation, earnings transparency and operational efficiency for delivery partners.
Amazon said its facilities are designed for safety and efficiency, with improved cooling systems, hydration access and inclusive workplace features. The investment aims to create a faster, safer and more reliable delivery ecosystem across India.
Business Growth and Revenue Trends
Amazon’s India growth comes amid steady financial performance in its marketplace arm. In FY25, Amazon Seller Services reported a 19% rise in operating revenue to ₹30,139 crore, driven by higher marketplace services and advertising income, according to The Economic Times.
At the same time, losses narrowed significantly to ₹374 crore as the company tightened cost controls, indicating improved operational efficiency.
Separately, ET reported on April 2 that ecommerce players such as Amazon and Flipkart are expected to generate ₹19,000–20,000 crore in advertising revenue in 2026, up from about ₹16,000 crore in the previous year, highlighting the growing importance of ad-led monetisation in the sector.