Airtel's Nxtra Raises $1 Bn from Alpha Wave, Carlyle and Anchorage Capital

For Alpha Wave Global, which has backed AI-first companies including Anthropic, OpenAI, and Cerebras, the Nxtra deal represents a direct play on India's emerging role in the global AI supply chain. "India has an immense AI opportunity, Indians already meaningfully interact with platforms like ChatGPT, Claude and other AI tools," said Navroz D. Udwadia, Co-Founder of Alpha Wave Global, pointing to the need for data centre capacity to keep pace with hyperscaler and large language model demand.