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Adobe Names Manoj Nagpal As VP Of Global Delivery Center & Shared Services In India

Based in Bengaluru, he will lead initiatives to expand delivery operations, promote innovation, and develop high-performing teams to drive global business expansion, the company said in a statement

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Adobe Names Manoj Nagpal As VP Of Global Delivery Center & Shared Services In India
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Adobe on Monday announced the appointment of Manoj Nagpal as Vice President, Global Delivery Center and Shared Services, effective immediately.

Based in Bengaluru, he will lead initiatives to expand delivery operations, promote innovation, and develop high-performing teams to drive global business expansion, the company said in a statement.

He will report directly to Scott Bajtos, Global Vice President, Consulting, Customer Engineering & Customer Success at Adobe.

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1 May 2026

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"India is a strategic hub for Adobe's global delivery and innovation agenda. Manoj’s proven track record in driving customer success and helping enterprises realise value from digital transformation investments will help advance our shared goal of building customers for life," Bajtos said.

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Nagpal holds more than 30 years of expertise, most recently having served as Managing Director of OpenText India, where he oversaw services and customer success operations while growing the company's presence in India. He has also held senior leadership positions at GXS, GE, and Xerox.

India hosts Adobe's second-largest workforce, with more than 8,000 employees across five campuses.

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