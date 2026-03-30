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Manoj Kohli Joins Adobe International Advisory Board

He is also a mentor and educator, teaching leadership and strategy at leading global business schools

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Manoj Kohli Joins Adobe International Advisory Board
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Adobe on Monday said industry veteran Manoj Kohli has joined the Adobe International Advisory Board (IAB).

Adobe IAB, founded in 2021, brings together highly experienced, globally focused leaders to help Adobe customers lead through change, the company said in a release.

With 47 years of global business leadership experience across telecommunications, technology, renewable energy, and digital innovation, Kohli brings deep operational expertise and strategic insight to help Adobe customers adapt.

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He currently serves as Chairman and Managing Partner at MK Knowledge LLP, where he advises CEOs and founders across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States.

He is also a mentor and educator, teaching leadership and strategy at leading global business schools.

A prominent name in the industry, Kohli was earlier SoftBank India Country Head and served as Bharti Airtel CEO and Managing Director for over a decade.

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