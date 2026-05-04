Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday reported a 70% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹649.88 crore for the quarter ended March on higher income amid strong housing demand.
Its net profit stood at ₹381.99 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to ₹3,806.65 crore during January-March quarter of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹2,681.06 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
During the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company's net profit grew to ₹1,850.20 crore from ₹1,399.89 crore in the preceding year.
Total income rose to ₹8,410.88 crore in the last fiscal from ₹6,967.05 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal.
Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties, said the company delivered a record-breaking 2025-26 fiscal with its highest ever bookings, collections, operating cash flows, earnings, and business development.
"The demand for residential real estate in India remains strong across key markets and the company will continue to seek to gain market share through outstanding design, timely delivery, and high-quality developments," he said.
Pirojsha said the company acquired several land parcels last fiscal to develop housing projects worth over ₹42,000 crore.
This would ensure that the company continue to have a strong launch pipeline in the year ahead, he added.
"The record operating cash flow of ₹7,830 crore we generated in FY26 will enable us to continue to invest for growth while ensuring a strong balance sheet," Pirojsha said.
With a robust launch pipeline and strong balance sheet, the chairperson said the company is confident of a strong 2026-27.
However, Pirojsha said the company would "remain watchful about potential global security-led disruptions to the economy and sectoral demand”.
Godrej Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, achieved a 16% increase in its sales bookings or pre-sales during the last fiscal at ₹34,171 crore.
The company sold 17,513 units with a total area of 27 million sq ft, an annual volume growth of 5%.
The board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per share (200%) for 2025-26, subject to approval of members of the Annual General Meeting.