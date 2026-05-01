Infosys Names Nitin Paranjpe Vice Chairman, Nilekani Rules Out Exit

Infosys appoints Nitin Paranjpe as non-executive vice chairman
Nandan Nilekani rules out any near-term chairman transition, signalling leadership continuity
Move aligns with AI-led strategy shift and broader board strengthening ahead of future succession planning
Infosys on April 30 elevated board member Nitin Paranjpe as non-executive vice chairman, reinforcing its leadership structure even as chairman Nandan Nilekani ruled out any immediate transition at the top.
The appointment, effective immediately, was approved by the board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the company said in an exchange filing. Paranjpe will support the chairman in guiding the board and the company's strategic direction.
"We are delighted to have Nitin in this position. His expertise has already made a significant impact on the Board, and we look forward to his continued leadership in this expanded role. I will continue as the Chairman of the Board as long as necessary and there is no plan for a chairman transition," Nilekani said.
Paranjpe brings global and consumer sector experience, having served as non-executive chairman of Hindustan Unilever and as non-executive vice chairman of Heineken NV. His elevation comes at a time when IT services firms are recalibrating business models around artificial intelligence.
Leadership Continuity, Succession in Focus
The move highlights continuity at the top, with Nilekani approaching nearly a decade as chairman next year. He returned to Infosys in 2017 during a period of turbulence and has since overseen stability and strategic repositioning.
The leadership timeline also overlaps with CEO Salil Parekh, who is set to complete his second term next year, keeping succession planning in focus for investors. While Nilekani ruled out near-term changes, Paranjpe's elevation is seen as part of a broader effort to strengthen the board and prepare for future transitions.
Separately, the company said Shreyas Shibulal and Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal have sought reclassification from the promoter and promoter group category to public. The proposal has been approved by the board, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. The company said they are not involved in operations and together hold around 0.56% stake.
AI Push and Hiring Outlook
Infosys continues to sharpen its positioning as an AI-led services company, with the board strengthening aligned to long-term strategic priorities.
CEO Salil Parekh said the company has not undertaken layoffs and does not plan to do so in the near term, indicating confidence in demand despite automation trends, as reported by Moneycontrol.
Even as peers reassess hiring, Infosys plans to onboard around 20,000 fresh graduates this year, maintaining its campus hiring pace and signalling continued investment in talent amid the AI transition.