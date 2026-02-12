Adani Group Steps into Nuclear Energy as Govt Opens Sector to Private Players

Adani Group has set up Adani Atomic Energy Limited (AAEL) as a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power.
The move follows the passage of the SHANTI Act, which allows private companies to build and operate nuclear power plants—a role previously reserved for state-run NPCIL.
India aims to expand nuclear capacity to 100 GW by 2047, and Adani’s entry signals rising private participation in the country's clean energy push.
The Adani Group has officially stepped into the nuclear power business by setting up a new company called Adani Atomic Energy Limited (AAEL) under Adani Power. This marks the group’s entry into India’s nuclear energy sector at a time when the government is opening it up to private companies.
AAEL will focus on generating, transmitting and distributing electricity produced from nuclear energy. It will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power, which means Adani Power will own 100% of the new company.
This move comes as India looks to expand its nuclear power capacity to meet rising electricity demand and reduce carbon emissions. The government reportedly wants nuclear energy to play a bigger role in its clean energy plans over the next few decades.
In December 2025, Parliament passed the SHANTI (Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India) Act, which significantly changed India’s nuclear energy laws.
The new law allows private companies to enter the nuclear power sector—something that was not permitted earlier. Under this framework, private players and joint ventures can now build, own and operate nuclear power plants, manufacture nuclear fuel and even carry out research and development.
The government has set an ambitious target of reaching 100 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power capacity by 2047, as part of India’s long-term clean energy and net-zero goals.
Until now, only the state-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) was allowed to build and operate nuclear power plants in the country. NPCIL currently runs India's entire nuclear fleet, which has a total installed capacity of about 8.8 GW.
With the new law in place, companies like AAEL can now enter and operate in the sector.