Black Box Q3 Profit Falls 11% to ₹49.68 Cr; Revenue Rises to ₹1,659.5 Cr

"Our investments in the data centre vertical have started to yield results, and the momentum is expected to continue in the coming quarters. Order backlog at the end of FY26 (Mar 31, 2026) is expected to reach USD 800 million-plus, exceeding our initial estimate of USD700 million (Rs 6,300 crore)," it said Notable orders during the quarter include data centre orders from hyperscalers, multiple orders from the US public sector, a large order from an Indian internet giant, and a large order from a bank in Australia.