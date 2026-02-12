HUL Q3 Profit Up Two-Fold to ₹6,603 Cr on One-off Positive Impact from Demerger of Ice Cream Biz

Nair further said, "Against this backdrop, we delivered a competitive performance, with 6 per cent revenue growth and 4 per cent Underlying Volume Growth." "We continued to build desirability at scale with our brands, accelerate market development in high-growth demand spaces and strengthen our capabilities to scale Channels of the Future with a dedicated organisation for Quick commerce," she said While sharing the segment revenue, the FMCG major said in the September quarter, revenue of Home Care, which is the leading division of HUL housing power brands as Surf Excel, Rin and Vim, was up 2.57 per cent to Rs 5,887 crore, helped by a mid-single-digit volume growth.