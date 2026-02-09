Adani Energy, Japanese Banks Partner to Deliver India’s 6,000 MW Green Energy Corridor

AESL gets long-term Japanese financing for major HVDC green power project.
950 km corridor connects Rajasthan’s solar hub to Fatehpur, UP by 2029.
Project strengthens grid, enables renewable energy integration, and supports clean power.
Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) on February 9 said that it has secured long-term financing from a group of Japanese banks for its high-voltage direct current transmission project for evacuating green energy. The corridor, configured as a high-capacity ±800 kV HVDC network with an evacuation capacity of 6,000 MW, is expected to span for the 950km corridor connecting Bhadla in Rajasthan and Fatehpur.
The project will play a central role in evacuating renewable energy from Rajasthan's solar-rich regions and delivering it into India's national grid, supporting the country's expanding clean power demand, a company statement said.
The project is scheduled to be commissioned by 2029. The link is expected to become a critical green transmission artery –enabling large-scale renewable integration, while strengthening grid stability for some of India's most energy-intensive urban and industrial centers.
Rajasthan remains a key generation hub for Adani Green Energy (AGEL), whose projects already supply clean power to AESL's subsidiary, Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML).
AEML currently integrates more than 40% renewable energy into its supply mix, positioning Mumbai among the world's largest cities with substantial sustainable power penetration.
"The continued support from our Japanese partners — including leading banks and Hitachi — reflects the depth of the India-Japan partnership and our shared commitment to enabling a sustainable energy future," Kandarp Patel, CEO, AESL, told PTI.
Latham & Watkins and Saraf & Partners acted as borrower's counsel, while Linklaters and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised the lenders on the transaction.
The financing, led by Japanese banking partners MUFG Bank Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), underscores sustained international confidence in India's renewable infrastructure build-out.
The project is further supported by advanced HVDC technology from Hitachi, delivered in collaboration with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL).
Together, these partnerships reflect Japan's leadership in critical transmission technologies and India's push to deepen local manufacturing under its Make-in-India push.
(With inputs from PTI.)