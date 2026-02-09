Adani Energy, Japanese Banks Partner to Deliver India’s 6,000 MW Green Energy Corridor

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) on February 9 said that it has secured long-term financing from a group of Japanese banks for its high-voltage direct current transmission project for evacuating green energy. The corridor, configured as a high-capacity ±800 kV HVDC network with an evacuation capacity of 6,000 MW, is expected to span for the 950km corridor connecting Bhadla in Rajasthan and Fatehpur.