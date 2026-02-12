Tech Mahinda, TCS, HCLTech Shares Nosedive Nearly 6%: Why 'Saaspocalypse' Still Hunting Indian IT

He explained that the IT sector has been under pressure for over a year due to global economic concerns, tariff issues, geopolitical tensions and weak spending by clients. Just as the sector was beginning to recover, it is now facing fresh worries around fast-growing AI automation. Investors fear that advanced AI tools could automate complex tasks across industries, which may hurt the traditional business model of IT services and outsourcing firms. At the same time, AI-led startups are emerging as new competitors, adding to the uncertainty.