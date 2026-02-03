Adani Stocks Jump Up to 12% on India–US Trade Deal: Here’s Why

Adani Group stocks jumped up to 12% as markets rallied after India and the US announced a trade deal.
Shares of Adani Group companies surged by as much as 12% on Tuesday amid strong buying across the equity market after India and the US struck a trade deal. The agreement, first announced by US President Donald Trump, lowers Washington’s tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from the current 50%.
Adani Enterprises led the gains on the Nifty 50, rising nearly 12% to an intraday high of ₹2,233.40. Near the close of the trading session, the scrip was trading around ₹2,206.50, up 10.58%.
A note by US brokerage Jefferies identified several Adani Group companies as key beneficiaries of the trade agreement, reported The Economic Times. It also added that domestic brokerage Antique has flagged Adani Power and Adani Ports as potential winners from the deal.
At around 4 pm, other Adani Group stocks were trading sharply higher. Adani Power was up 7.36% at ₹144.50, Adani Energy Solutions rose 9.78% to ₹971.15, and Adani Green Energy gained 10.43% to ₹932. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone climbed 9.19% to ₹1,532, while Adani Total Gas advanced 4.52% to ₹542.50. Cement majors Ambuja Cements and ACC also traded higher, rising 3.43% to ₹528 and 1.89% to ₹1,667, respectively.
The rally coincided with a sharp jump in the broader market. The Sensex surged 4,205 points, or 5.14%, to an intraday high of 85,871.73, while the Nifty climbed 1,252.8 points, or 5%, to 26,341.20 in early trade. By 4 pm, the Nifty 50 had pared some gains to trade at 25,727, up 2.55%, while the Sensex was up 2.59% at 83,781.
“Indian equities experienced a significant rally today, driven by the long-anticipated India–US trade deal and a strengthening rupee, which boosted expectations of renewed FII inflows. The reduction of US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18% enhances India’s competitive position among emerging markets and bolsters the outlook for export-oriented sectors with high US exposure, such as textiles, aquaculture, gems and pharmaceuticals, which were supported in the 2026 Union Budget,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments Limited.
He added that overall market sentiment has turned decisively positive, with global trade risks easing and moderation in the US–Iran conflict.
“Going forward, markets could focus more on the ongoing Q3 corporate results with a positive bias. Results so far have been below estimates, but there is potential for future earnings upgrades led by a reduction in tariff risk,” Nair said.
For the Adani Group, the share surge comes on the same day that its flagship entity, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports are set to announce their December quarter results.