Adani Stocks Jump Up to 12% on India–US Trade Deal: Here’s Why

“Indian equities experienced a significant rally today, driven by the long-anticipated India–US trade deal and a strengthening rupee, which boosted expectations of renewed FII inflows. The reduction of US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18% enhances India’s competitive position among emerging markets and bolsters the outlook for export-oriented sectors with high US exposure, such as textiles, aquaculture, gems and pharmaceuticals, which were supported in the 2026 Union Budget,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments Limited.