Adani Green Sees Electrification as Key to India's Energy Security, Says 2,000 GW Capacity Needed Over Two Decades

"The good news is that electrification is already economic in many sectors such as road transport, building heating and low temperature industrial heat; but also that technological progress is increasingly making it possible to electrify even the high temperature heat demands seen in heavy industry." Topping said: "Whilst investment in decarbonising power systems continues to accelerate, the real economic and climate benefits come from electrifying parts of the economy still largely powered by fossil fuels. A clear understanding of how technology costs continue to fall and of the role of flexibility in a modern grid are keys to unlocking the large amounts of investment required." The Adani Group has committed more than $100 billion towards the energy transition and related infrastructure, one of the world's largest private-sector commitments of its kind. Alongside renewable energy, the Group continues to invest in transmission, energy storage, green hydrogen, digital infrastructure and next-generation industrial ecosystems to support the transition to a low-carbon economy.