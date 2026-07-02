Adani, Abu Dhabi's IHC to Invest $11.5 Bn in Odisha Aluminium Plant

According to India's vision document for the metal, consumption is projected to rise to 8.5 million tonnes by FY30, 18 million tonnes by FY40, and 28 million tonnes by FY47. The document suggests that it isn;t impossible for India to aim to get a 10% market share by FY47, if it "plays its hand well". It added that India's capacity should scale up to 37 million tonnes per annum by FY47 to meet this demand. India currently holds a 3.8% share of the global aluminium market.