Ather Energy Set to Raise $200 Mn Through QIP; Appoints HSBC, Axis Capital, Nomura

Delhi's New EV Policy

Notably, investor sentiment was also boosted after the Delhi government approved a new EV policy, effective from July 1, aimed at accelerating the transition away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The policy includes one of the country's most ambitious electrification roadmaps; registration of new petrol, diesel and CNG-powered two-wheelers will be discontinued from April 1, 2028, after which only electric two-wheelers will be eligible for registration in Delhi.