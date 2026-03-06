A

If you talk about legacy institutions, as far as SBI is concerned, SBI is really a meritocracy. To that extent, it is not as though there is any lack of opportunities for women.

Having said that, there are definitely issues regarding the logistics that women have to manage in order to be able to stay the course in SBI. For instance, you can get transferred to very remote places. Women who have a lot of responsibilities at home, or who are single mothers, find it very difficult.

The company often does take these things into consideration. But I also know of cases where these things have not been kept in consideration. So it is more person-driven rather than system-driven to ensure that this consideration is given.

In the private sector, especially in companies like Salesforce, these things are process-driven. They are not person-driven. On top of that, there is the issue of unconscious bias. We do not quite realize it unless we really dig into it, and that is something that companies like Salesforce make you do.

We are required to take unconscious bias training before we interview a single person. A person like me, who thought I was wasting my time taking such training, actually found that I did have unconscious bias.

You do not realize that you are asking an entirely different set of questions to a male candidate and to a female candidate. That should not be the case. It should not be gender-specific. Multinational companies give you better awareness of these things.

The processes here are meant to ensure equality.

In the private sector there is often gender pay disparity as well, this does not happen in the public sector, where women get paid less. There is a lot for our private companies to learn regarding the way equality can be maintained in companies such as the one that I am working in right now.