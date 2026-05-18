Prudential to Acquire Control of Bharti Life in ₹3,500 Crore Deal, Cuts ICICI Prudential Stake

Prudential plc to acquire 75% stake in Bharti Life for ₹3,500 crore
Deal triggers exit from long-standing ICICI Prudential Life Insurance partnership structure
Bharti Life ownership reshaped as 360 ONE exits and Bharti stake falls to 25%
Prudential plc has announced it will acquire a 75% controlling stake in Bharti Life Insurance — the insurer promoted by Sunil Mittal's Bharti Enterprises — for ₹3,500 crore, while simultaneously winding down its long-standing alliance with the ICICI group. This marks one of the most consequential reshufflings of partnerships in India's insurance sector in years.
The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, includes a potential additional consideration of up to ₹700 crore contingent on certain conditions being met. To comply with Indian insurance regulations — which prohibit a single entity from holding more than a 10% stake in multiple insurance companies — Prudential will reduce its holding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance from nearly 22% to below 10%.
That divestment is expected to be executed through secondary market block deals, with part of the proceeds earmarked to support Bharti Life's future growth and the remainder flowing back to Prudential as free surplus.
The ownership map of Bharti Life will change as well. Currently, Bharti Enterprises holds 85% through its vehicle Bharti Life Ventures, with 360 ONE Asset Management owning the remaining 15%. After the transaction closes, Prudential will hold 75%, Bharti's stake will fall to 25% and 360 ONE will exit entirely. Prudential will also withdraw its sole board representative from ICICI Prudential Life, where ICICI Bank currently holds a majority stake of 50.89%.
Why the Switch
The strategic rationale is straightforward. Prudential wants management and operational control over an Indian life insurance business — something a minority stake in a bank-led joint venture could never provide. "By acquiring a controlling stake in Bharti Life, we are bringing together Prudential's nearly 180 years of global insurance expertise and Bharti's strong and growing local presence," said Prudential chief executive Anil Wadhwani in a statement. He was careful to acknowledge the outgoing partnership: "Our joint venture with the ICICI group of companies has, for many decades, provided high-quality financial services solutions in India. We deeply appreciate this partnership and value our relationship with them."
India's life insurance market, with its vast unmet demand for savings and protection products and persistently low penetration rates, is the core of the investment thesis. Prudential described the transaction as a strategic move to secure majority ownership at a moment when it believes the market is at an inflection point.