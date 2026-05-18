Prudential to Acquire Control of Bharti Life in ₹3,500 Crore Deal, Cuts ICICI Prudential Stake

Why the Switch

The strategic rationale is straightforward. Prudential wants management and operational control over an Indian life insurance business — something a minority stake in a bank-led joint venture could never provide. "By acquiring a controlling stake in Bharti Life, we are bringing together Prudential's nearly 180 years of global insurance expertise and Bharti's strong and growing local presence," said Prudential chief executive Anil Wadhwani in a statement. He was careful to acknowledge the outgoing partnership: "Our joint venture with the ICICI group of companies has, for many decades, provided high-quality financial services solutions in India. We deeply appreciate this partnership and value our relationship with them."