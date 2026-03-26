  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Elmed bags 27mn funding to scale biotech solutions in agriculture health

ELMED Bags $2.7Mn Funding to Scale Biotech Solutions in Agriculture, Health

The Hyderabad-based company develops probiotic and biological solutions across animal health, agriculture, aquaculture and human health

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Devabrata Dutta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pruthivin Reddy Madduri, Founder & Managing Director, ELMED Life Sciences
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ELMED Life Sciences raises $2.7mn in Series A from NABVENTURES.

  • Funds to boost manufacturing, R&D and global distribution.

  • Focus on probiotics and biological solutions across agriculture and health.

  • Expansion planned in global markets and Tier 2–3 India.

ELMED Life Sciences today announce that it has raised $2.7 million (around ₹25 crore) in a Series A funding round from AgriSURE Fund, managed by NABVENTURES, the venture capital arm of NABARD.

The Hyderabad-based company develops probiotic and biological solutions across animal health, agriculture, aquaculture and human health. It said the funds will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen research and development, and scale distribution in domestic and international markets.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Founded by Pruthivin Reddy Madduri and co-founded by Nikhil Konkathi, ELMED operates across segments including poultry, dairy, livestock, aquaculture and soil health, offering microbiome-based products.

Burger Singh - Burger Singh/Facebook
Burger Singh Raises ₹82 Crore in Funding Round Led by Artal Asia

BY PTI

The company currently exports to more than 18 countries and plans to expand its presence further across Europe, Asia and Latin America. It also aims to deepen its reach in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets in India.

The investment comes amid a broader shift towards biological alternatives in agriculture, driven by tighter regulations on antibiotic use and rising demand for residue-free produce, the company said.

Ashish Choudhary, Investment Manager, AgriSURE Fund, NABVENTURES, said, “Indian agriculture is steadily moving towards more sustainable and residue-free practices, creating a strong need for reliable biological solutions. Through the AgriSURE Fund, we focus on backing businesses that can drive this shift at scale."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×