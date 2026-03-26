ELMED Life Sciences raises $2.7mn in Series A from NABVENTURES.
Funds to boost manufacturing, R&D and global distribution.
Focus on probiotics and biological solutions across agriculture and health.
Expansion planned in global markets and Tier 2–3 India.
ELMED Life Sciences today announce that it has raised $2.7 million (around ₹25 crore) in a Series A funding round from AgriSURE Fund, managed by NABVENTURES, the venture capital arm of NABARD.
The Hyderabad-based company develops probiotic and biological solutions across animal health, agriculture, aquaculture and human health. It said the funds will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen research and development, and scale distribution in domestic and international markets.
Founded by Pruthivin Reddy Madduri and co-founded by Nikhil Konkathi, ELMED operates across segments including poultry, dairy, livestock, aquaculture and soil health, offering microbiome-based products.
The company currently exports to more than 18 countries and plans to expand its presence further across Europe, Asia and Latin America. It also aims to deepen its reach in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets in India.
The investment comes amid a broader shift towards biological alternatives in agriculture, driven by tighter regulations on antibiotic use and rising demand for residue-free produce, the company said.
Ashish Choudhary, Investment Manager, AgriSURE Fund, NABVENTURES, said, “Indian agriculture is steadily moving towards more sustainable and residue-free practices, creating a strong need for reliable biological solutions. Through the AgriSURE Fund, we focus on backing businesses that can drive this shift at scale."