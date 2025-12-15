India, France Agree to New Tax Treaty Altering Dividend and Capital Gains Rules

What the New Treaty Suggests

The new India–France treaty could significantly impact large French portfolio investors as well as companies like Capgemini, Accor, Sanofi, Pernod Ricard, Danone, and L’Oréal — all of which have had a substantial market presence in India in recent years, the report said. Another significant change is that French companies holding a stake of more than 10% in any Indian firm will have to pay 5% on the dividends they receive, instead of 10% earlier.

However, for minority French shareholdings of under 10% in Indian firms, the dividend tax will rise to 15% from 10%, Reuters reported.