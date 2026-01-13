Budget 2026: IT Industry Seeks Higher Tax Breaks for Hiring, Clarity on Foreign Tax Treaties

To address these issues, the industry has sought clear rules under Section 9 to explain how profits should be attributed when SEP applies, using objective factors such as revenue linked to India or the user base. It has also asked for a clear exclusion of royalty and FTS payments from the scope of SEP, including from the calculation of revenue and user thresholds, to avoid double taxation. In addition, it has recommended introducing a nominal TDS rate of 0.1% under Section 195 for non-resident sellers whose income becomes taxable only because of SEP, to align it with the treatment of resident sellers.