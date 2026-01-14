Budget 2026: Farm Union Seeks All Crops under MSP, Calls for Higher Investment in Agriculture

“The agri and allied sector budget in FY25 stood at ₹1.52 lakh crore and for FY26 at ₹1.37 lakh crore, with related budgetary spending in terms of MSP and input subsidy effectively over ₹3.91 lakh crore. This implies that the bulk of the budget is directed towards DBT and subsidies, rather than investment in farm mechanisation and infrastructure, which was limited to about ₹30,000 crore,” said Padmanand V, Partner at Grant Thornton Bharat.