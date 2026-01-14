Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Oil Companies Brace for Impact of Proposed Excise Duty
Stock broking major JM Financial is expecting a possible increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel in the Budget 2026, a key policy move that could significantly risk India's downstream oil marketing companies (OMCs).
In its recent reports, the brokerage firm highlighted two main themes, first, that downstream OMCs like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) may face fiscal pressure if the government uses excise duty to boost revenue.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Real Estate Sector Seeks Capital Gains Tax Relief, ESG Green Credit Clarity
In a detailed memorandum submitted by industry body NASSCOM, the sector has sought higher tax deductions for new employment, changes to foreign tax rules and greater certainty on data centre and treaty-related taxation.
The demand comes as IT companies including Infosys and HCLTech, among others, have announced plans to hire specialised workforce for their Gen AI, cloud services, and other deep-tech offerings.