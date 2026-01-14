Photo: Suresh K. Pandey

The Union Budget 2026 calendar is now official, ending days of speculation around the presentation date. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Budget on February 1, 2026, Sunday, making it one of the more unusual Budget Days in recent memory. The decision was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which has also finalised the schedule for the Budget Session of Parliament. Proceedings will begin on January 28 and continue until April 2, giving lawmakers over two months to debate fiscal priorities and legislative proposals.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Jan 2026, 09:11:26 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Oil Companies Brace for Impact of Proposed Excise Duty Stock broking major JM Financial is expecting a possible increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel in the Budget 2026, a key policy move that could significantly risk India's downstream oil marketing companies (OMCs). In its recent reports, the brokerage firm highlighted two main themes, first, that downstream OMCs like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) may face fiscal pressure if the government uses excise duty to boost revenue.