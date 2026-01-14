  1. home
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: FICCI Flags Corporate Bond Market as Key to Long-Term Capital Needs

Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Industry body urges regulatory easing, wider issuer participation and stronger investor base to unlock long-term capital ahead of Budget 2026.

14 January 2026
The Union Budget 2026 calendar is now official, ending days of speculation around the presentation date. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Budget on February 1, 2026, Sunday, making it one of the more unusual Budget Days in recent memory. The decision was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which has also finalised the schedule for the Budget Session of Parliament. Proceedings will begin on January 28 and continue until April 2, giving lawmakers over two months to debate fiscal priorities and legislative proposals.
LIVE UPDATES
clock-timer

Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Oil Companies Brace for Impact of Proposed Excise Duty

Stock broking major JM Financial is expecting a possible increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel in the Budget 2026, a key policy move that could significantly risk India's downstream oil marketing companies (OMCs).

In its recent reports, the brokerage firm highlighted two main themes, first, that downstream OMCs like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) may face fiscal pressure if the government uses excise duty to boost revenue.

clock-timer

Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Real Estate Sector Seeks Capital Gains Tax Relief, ESG Green Credit Clarity

In a detailed memorandum submitted by industry body NASSCOM, the sector has sought higher tax deductions for new employment, changes to foreign tax rules and greater certainty on data centre and treaty-related taxation.

The demand comes as IT companies including Infosys and HCLTech, among others, have announced plans to hire specialised workforce for their Gen AI, cloud services, and other deep-tech offerings.

