Union Budget 2026 Live: What India Expects from FM Sitharaman on February 1

Budget 2026 Live: Just three days ahead of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presentation of the Budget for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), the Economic Survey prepared by her Chief Economic Advisor has emphasised the need for long-term reforms rather than "quick fixes to visible, short-term pressures." All eyes are now on FM Sitharaman's speech on February 1, Sunday as she outlines India’s roadmap to tackle challenges such as the 50% US tariff pressure while meeting domestic demand to boost consumption. In the previous Budget, she introduced a major tax relief by extending the income tax rebate from ₹7 lakh to ₹12 lakh for salaried employees under the new tax regime. Taxpayers are now watching closely for similar measures, although analysts are divided on expectations. Many are urging the North Block to focus on targeted incentives for industries, particularly in sunrise sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy. Reports also suggest that the Finance Minister may increase allocations for Railways and power distribution companies.

30 Jan 2026, 04:28:32 pm IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: PLI Expansion and Skilling Should Be Key Focus "From an investment perspective, Budget measures should go beyond headline allocations to strengthen access to long-term capital, foster advanced and sustainable technologies, and rationalise duties on key inputs. Enhancing programmes like the PLI schemes and scaling workforce skilling, especially in fabrication and specialised trades, will boost industry resilience," said Manish Garg, CEO, Interarch Building Solutions Ltd.

30 Jan 2026, 04:13:05 pm IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Tax Reliefs, Policy Clarity Can Aid Real Estate Growth "The upcoming Union Budget 2026 is expected to play a critical role in shaping longterm capital flows into the real estate sector. Targeted focus on infrastructure investment, clarity on REIT and InvIT taxation and incentives that encourage private and institutional participation can enhance liquidity and transparency across the market. Policy continuity and fiscal discipline will be key to sustaining investor confidence, enabling developers to plan responsibly and scale projects aligned with evolving urban demand," said Rohan Khatau, Director, CCI Projects.

30 Jan 2026, 04:00:12 pm IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Residential Solar Sector Expects Battery-Backed Push Shreya Mishra, CEO of SolarSquare, said, “my hope with this budget is for subsidy to be extended for another 50 Lakhs to 1 Crore homes but this time for solar paired with batteries.” She added that India’s 26 Crore connected homes, which account for a quarter of electricity consumption, could achieve energy independence and a sustainable shift away from free electricity schemes.

30 Jan 2026, 03:45:37 pm IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Solar Sector Seeks Upstream Investment Support Duttatreya Das, Energy Analyst – Asia, Ember, said that “what’s really needed are incentives that reduce the heavy upfront investment burden, such as capital subsidies or accelerated depreciation, to unlock investments.” He added that while India’s solar module manufacturing program has succeeded with clear policy support, the next focus must be on upstream supply chains — from solar cells and wafers to battery storage and high-voltage grid infrastructure.

30 Jan 2026, 03:30:01 pm IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: EV Sector Calls for GST Reforms, Two-Wheeler Focus Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Oben Electric, said that “aligning the GST on all EV components to a uniform 5% is essential to support domestic manufacturing and make 'Make in India' EVs more affordable for the mass market.” She added that targeted subsidies for electric motorcycles, which dominate India’s two-wheeler landscape, will accelerate adoption and strengthen the country’s EV ecosystem.

30 Jan 2026, 03:14:06 pm IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Manufacturing Sector Eyes Global Competitiveness Push Rahul Garg, Founder-CEO of Moglix, said that “the Budget must move beyond basic incentives to deepen our industrial roots,” emphasising the need for targeted support for MSMEs to integrate into global value chains. He added that fiscal frameworks promoting green manufacturing, domestic R&D and technological self-reliance in defence and electronics, along with a stronger logistics backbone, can turn global volatility into a competitive advantage for India’s manufacturing sector.

30 Jan 2026, 02:58:39 pm IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Economic Survey Signals Shift to Smarter, Trust-Based Regulation Rishi Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, TeamLease RegTech, said that the Economic Survey positions regulation and compliance as economic infrastructure, signalling a move away from new law-making towards refining and digitising existing rules to support growth. “India’s growth now depends on refining existing rules rather than creating new legislation,” he noted, adding that the focus on digital systems, regulatory hygiene and DPI-led compliance reflects a shift towards trust-based governance, with states playing a critical role in execution.

30 Jan 2026, 02:43:37 pm IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Manufacturing Sector Flags MSME Inclusion & Supply-Chain Resilience Push Imran Kagalwala, Co-Founder, Unix India, said that the manufacturing sector is seeking policy continuity that goes beyond capacity expansion to strengthen domestic value creation, supply-chain resilience and competitiveness, especially in electronics and consumer devices. “The next phase must focus on deepening localisation, improving supply-chain resilience and enhancing competitiveness,” he said, adding that targeted PLI-style support for MSMEs, duty rationalisation on critical inputs and investments in skilling and advanced manufacturing will be crucial to sustain growth.

30 Jan 2026, 02:28:07 pm IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Green Energy Sector Eyes Grid Modernisation, Clean Manufacturing Push With India meeting 50% of its electricity demand through non-fossil fuel sources, expectations from the Union Budget are centred on accelerating the next phase of the energy transition. She stated that policy support for grid modernisation, transmission upgrades and storage integration will be key to absorbing higher renewable capacity, while targeted incentives for green manufacturing can strengthen domestic supply chains. “A budget focused on policies for grid modernisation and green manufacturing would further boost the green energy ecosystem in the country,” said Aarti Khosla, Founder-Director, Climate Trends.

30 Jan 2026, 02:11:59 pm IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Urban Sanitation Needs Service-Led, Climate-Ready Budget Push Meera Mehta, CRDF Professor Emeritus, CEPT University cautioned that sanitation policy must evolve beyond asset creation toward long-term service sustainability. She added that the Budget must prioritise climate-resilient planning, life-cycle financing and stronger municipal capacity, especially in small and medium towns, with (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) allocations as a share of GDP declining and urban sanitation challenges set to intensify. “The Union Budget 2026–27 should incentivise cities to adopt service-oriented and climate-resilient sanitation models supported by performance-linked grants,” expressed Mehta.

30 Jan 2026, 01:55:17 pm IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Raise Health Spending to 3% of GDP, Strengthen District Hospitals, Says Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital CEO The government has strengthened India’s healthcare system in recent years, but the Union Budget FY27 presents an opportunity to accelerate progress by raising public health spending to 2.5–3% of GDP, said, Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre CEO, Gautam Khanna. "Higher allocation can help bridge infrastructure gaps, improve availability of skilled healthcare workers, and enhance the delivery of quality care, especially through stronger district hospitals and expanded secondary and tertiary facilities," he added. Greater investment is also needed in preventive and early diagnostic care in Tier 2, Tier 3 and rural areas, along with focused attention on geriatric care as India’s ageing population grows. In addition, the sector needs access to long-term financing, a simplified tax framework, and reforms to the Ayushman Bharat scheme—such as wider procedure coverage and faster reimbursements—to build a sustainable, inclusive and future-ready healthcare system, Khanna said.

30 Jan 2026, 01:36:34 pm IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Remove Barriers for Enterprise AI, Boost Tax Incentives and R&D Support, Says Wyser Capital Co-Founder Wyser Capital CoFounder & Managing Partner, Supria Dhanda, said that Union Budget 2026 must focus on removing structural barriers that slow early-stage enterprise AI and deep-tech startups. "This includes clear and predictable policies, stronger tax incentives for fund-backed startups, simplified compliance for early capital deployment, and targeted R&D and infrastructure support for high-growth sectors," she added. "For founders and investors, confidence comes from long-term policy continuity—not incremental incentives. A decisive push toward enterprise-led innovation, combined with easier access to early-stage capital and sustained R&D support, can firmly position India as a global hub for enterprise AI," Dhanda further said.

30 Jan 2026, 12:55:46 pm IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Cut GST on Education, Shift to Outcome-Based Spending, Says PhysicsWallah Co-founder Prateek Maheshwari PhysicsWallah Co-founder Prateek Maheshwari said that his expectation for the Budget is to make education affordable and accountable. "I want to see a reduction in the GST on educational services. The current 18% rate is a burden. Lowering this is essential to make quality learning accessible to every family," he added. "Additionally, I want to see a shift to outcome-based budget allocation. This would be transformational for Bharat because it moves the focus from spending to impact. We shouldn't just fund infrastructure but results, such as improved learning outcomes and increased employability. When we link budget to performance, we ensure that every rupee spent directly empowers our youth and builds a skilled nation," Maheshwari further said.

30 Jan 2026, 12:24:37 pm IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Electronics Industry Eyes Budget Push for Design-Led Manufacturing "We believe the upcoming Budget should prioritise rationalisation of import duties on critical raw materials, long-term policy clarity for ODM-led manufacturers, and expanded incentives for design ownership, product engineering, and R&D," Sagar Gupta, managing director, Ekkaa Electronics, said. "Access to affordable long-tenure capital, support for automation, and skilling in design for manufacturability and advanced electronics manufacturing will be key to improving competitiveness and quality consistency."

30 Jan 2026, 11:42:14 am IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Economic Survey Signals Strong Growth, Stable Outlook, Says KPMG India CEO “The Economic Survey 2026 underscores India’s strong growth momentum, anchored in resilient domestic demand and a credible macroeconomic framework. With GDP growth estimated at 7.4% in FY26 and a stable outlook ahead, India remains among the world’s fastest-growing major economies. Progress on fiscal consolidation alongside sustained public infrastructure investment is encouraging. The continued reduction in the fiscal deficit reflects a clear focus on stability and quality expenditure, setting a constructive backdrop for the Union Budget. A continued emphasis on capex, productivity-enhancing reforms, and job creation will be key to sustaining momentum. Externally, the advancing India–EU free trade agreement offers an opportunity to boost competitiveness, exports, and employment. As India moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047, effective government–industry collaboration will be critical to delivering durable and inclusive growth,” said Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO of KPMG in India.

30 Jan 2026, 11:23:46 am IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Gems Sector Seeks Incentives For Lab-Grown Diamonds "Budget 2026–27 should recognise lab-grown diamonds as a strategic sunrise segment, with continued rationalisation of duties on raw materials and equipment, and targeted incentives for advanced manufacturing. Such measures can lower entry barriers for MSMEs and accelerate ethical, future-ready diamond production. Given the sector’s strong MSME backbone, simplified GST compliance, faster refunds for export units, and improved access to affordable credit would meaningfully strengthen cash flows and scalability," said Anand Lukhi, Founder & CEO, Lukson.

30 Jan 2026, 11:15:06 am IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: INOX Urges Fiscal, Policy Support For LNG Freight Mobility "As India intensifies its focus on cleaner and more efficient freight mobility, we look forward to the upcoming Union Budget recognizing LNG as a critical transition fuel for long-haul transportation. While LNG trucks offer significant economic and environmental advantages, their adoption continues to face challenges such as higher upfront vehicle costs, limited refueling infrastructure, and fuel pricing complexities arising from multi-layered taxation. From the Budget, there is a strong expectation of targeted fiscal measures that can bridge this cost parity gap, including rationalization of GST, accelerated depreciation benefits, and direct purchase incentives for LNG-powered heavy vehicles. Equally important will be policy support to accelerate the development of LNG refueling corridors through viability gap funding, concessional financing, and strategic land allocation along national highways," said Deepak Acharya, Chief Executive Officer at INOX India Limited.

30 Jan 2026, 11:02:28 am IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Greenply Seeks Housing Push, Import Curbs "For the wood panel and furniture industry, the Union Budget must continue incentives for affordable housing, increased tax exemptions on home loan interest payments, and policies that enhance liquidity for real estate developers. In addition, we look forward to a strong push for ‘Make in India’ furniture and interior products, that promote domestic sourcing and value addition. This will help drive capacity additions and make Indian wood panel manufacturers more sustainable and less dependent on imports,” said Manoj Tulsian, CEO & Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries Ltd

30 Jan 2026, 10:54:06 am IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Public Investment Key to Making AYUSH a Pillar of Population Health “As Budget 2026 approaches, the AYUSH sector is at an inflection point where scale, credibility, and global relevance must progress together," Issac Mathai, founder chairman & medical director, SOUKYA International Holistic Health Center, said. The next phase of growth must be driven by stronger public investment, with a focus on well-funded national and regional R&D through public–private partnerships, robust outcome tracking, and closer integration of AYUSH services into public health schemes such as AB-PMJAY, he added. Further, Incorporating standardised AYUSH treatment packages into public insurance systems can widen access, reinforce preventive and community-based care, and create jobs across the healthcare and wellness ecosystem. For the broader population, this marks a shift in AYUSH from an alternative therapy to a formal pillar of population health.

30 Jan 2026, 10:18:23 am IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Retail Flags GST Pain on Premium Apparel, Backs PLI Push for Luxury Manufacturing “From the retail sector’s perspective, the increase in GST on apparel priced above ₹2,500 to 18% has added pressure on the bridge-to-luxury segment, impacting pricing flexibility and demand. A more graded tax structure would support sustainable premiumisation," Abhinav Kumar, Cofounder of Brand Concepts Ltd said. "The Production Linked Incentive scheme is a positive step and with the right execution, can encourage global premium and luxury brands to leverage local production capabilities to manufacture higher-value products in India, strengthening the domestic retail ecosystem. While stronger action on counterfeits and clear data-privacy norms are essential to protect brand equity and build consumer trust in organised retail.”